KIEL (NBC 26) — Everyone was able to make it out of a house that caught early Tuesday morning in Kiel.

Firefighters responded to 928 Fourth Street just after 3 a.m.

The people who live in the home woke up from their smoke detectors and got out without any injuries.

Investigators believe the fire started by misusing burning materials.

There is no damage estimate at this point, but we'll keep you updated once we learn more.