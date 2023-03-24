People enjoy the northern lights across Wisconsin sky

ALGOMA (NBC 26) — A strong geomagnetic storm impacted the earth's magnetic field Thursday night.

That resulted in a powerful display of northern lights that were reportedly seen as far south as Virginia.

Meteorologist Gino Recchia captured some video on the outskirts of Hobart, and Justin Ullman from Algoma also sent in a few amazing pictures of the event.

Chief Meteorologist Cameron Moreland says he hasn't seen the northern lights like this in more than 15 years.

If you have any pictures or video you would like to share, you can post them to our social media pages or send them to news@nbc26.com and let us know your name and where you're from.

