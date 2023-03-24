Watch Now
People enjoy the northern lights across Wisconsin sky

Several people enjoyed the rare northern lights as they lit up the Wisconsin sky March 23. Meteorologists and other weather watchers were eager to send in different video and images.
Posted at 9:58 AM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 11:00:10-04

ALGOMA (NBC 26) — A strong geomagnetic storm impacted the earth's magnetic field Thursday night.

That resulted in a powerful display of northern lights that were reportedly seen as far south as Virginia.

Meteorologist Gino Recchia captured some video on the outskirts of Hobart, and Justin Ullman from Algoma also sent in a few amazing pictures of the event.

Chief Meteorologist Cameron Moreland says he hasn't seen the northern lights like this in more than 15 years.

