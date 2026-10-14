People die in Sauk County plane crash

TOWN OF DELLONA (NBC 26) — Authorities say everyone on board a plane that crashed Tuesday night in Sauk County has died.

According to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded around 9:30 p.m. to reports of a downed aircraft near Park Lane in the Town of Dellona.

Officials confirmed the occupants of the plane were killed in the crash. No injuries were reported on the ground.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating what caused the aircraft to go down.

Additional information, including the number of people on board and the identities of the victims, has not yet been released.

Please stay with NBC 26 as this story develops.