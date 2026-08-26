People and pets escape Village of Eden house fire

VILLAGE OF EDEN (NBC 26) — No injuries were reported after a fire broke out Tuesday night at a home in the Village of Eden, according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispatchers received a 911 call around 10:12 p.m. Tuesday reporting smoke and flames coming from a bedroom at a residence on Fond du Lac Avenue.

A Fond du Lac County sheriff’s deputy arrived and confirmed that everyone inside the home, including pets, had safely evacuated. The deputy also observed smoke coming from the roofline.

The Eden Fire Department and Eden First Responders responded to the scene along with mutual aid crews from Campbellsport, Mount Calvary, the Town of Fond du Lac and RIT 4. Campbellsport Ambulance also assisted.

Officials said firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire, preventing it from spreading to other parts of the home. The blaze was limited to an upstairs bedroom being used for storage.

Some items in the room were destroyed, and the bedroom sustained minor water damage. Authorities said the rest of the home had minor smoke damage in living areas.

Investigators determined the occupants had smelled an electrical odor about an hour before the fire was discovered. The fire is believed to have started in the bedroom and is not considered suspicious.

No people or emergency responders were hurt.