People and pets embracing winter weather together

DE PERE (NBC 26) — We are experiencing the first major winter storm of the season, and while closing and cancellations have flooded the region, pet owners and their furry friends seem to be enjoying it.

Walter and his human Bobby Mandel decided to get their exercise early Tuesday as the snow really started to blanket much of De Pere.

Mandel says he works from home and wanted to take a break, and Walter seemed to be happy to romp around in the snow in his snow booties.

"I just get to watch his pure joy, amusement and everything. He just get really excited in fresh snow. He loves watching it come down. He bounds around from snow bank to snow bank, and he just loves seeing people too and meeting everybody while they're out, and it's all kinds of fun," Mandel said.

If you don't have cute booties like Walter to cover your furry friends' paws, make sure they're cleared of any salt once you go back inside.