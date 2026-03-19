Pembine man killed, woman and children injured in house fire

PEMBINE (NBC 26) — A 30-year-old man died and three others were injured in a house fire Tuesday morning in the town of Pembine, according to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said dispatchers received a call around 6 o'clock for a house fire at the W9000 block of Holmes Junction Road.

A man, identified as Roy J. Newling of Pembine, was removed from the residence and pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other occupants — a 30-year-old woman, a 9-year-old child and a 2-year-old child — were taken to a medical facility for treatment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office and the Marinette County Medical Examiner’s Office.

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