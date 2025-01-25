Pedestrian struck by SUV in Fond du Lac, suffers serious injuries

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 67-year-old man was seriously injured Friday evening after being struck by an SUV while crossing W. Johnson Street near Rolling Meadows Drive in Fond du Lac.

The Fond Du Lac County Sheriff’s office received multiple 911 calls around 6:06 p.m. when the man attempted to cross the eastbound lanes of W. Johnson Street on foot. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, a 23-year-old driver in an SUV traveling in the left lane collided with the pedestrian.

The 67-year-old man was taken to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details are being released at this time.

