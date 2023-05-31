Watch Now
Pedestrian killed in Kiel crash

Kiel Police Department
Posted at 2:32 PM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 15:32:00-04

KIEL (NBC 26) — A 22-year-old woman was killed in Kiel after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning.

The Kiel Police Department released they responded to the intersection of State Highway 67 and Persnickety Place at 10:01 a.m. along with the Kiel Fire Department and Kiel EMS for the report of a crash that occurred in which a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

Kiel EMS transported the woman by medical helicopter to the Kiel Fire Department. The woman died of her injuries.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.

Further information has not been released.

