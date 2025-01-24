Watch Now
Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle in Green Lake County

BERLIN (NBC 26) — A 65-year-old man was killed after being hit by a vehicle in the city of Berlin in Green Lake County.

Berlin Police say they got a call Thursday just before 2:15 p.m. of a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Huron Street near Pearl Street.

Police say a Dodge Ram was going south, turned right onto Huron Street and hit the pedestrian, who was believed to be in a crosswalk when the crash happened.

Police say the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead. The driver of the pickup truck, a 20-year-old man, was not hurt.

Police say they don't believe the driver was under the influence.

Names are not being released pending notification of family.

