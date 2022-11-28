Pedestrian hit, killed by driver following Sheboygan Holiday Parade

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — A 69-year-old Sheboygan man is dead after he was hit by a driver about 30 minutes after the city's holiday parade ended Sunday night, according to police.

Sheboygan police said in a statement early Monday that officers responded to 9th and New York around 6:20 p.m. Officers learned a 4-door sedan struck the man while he was crossing the street. First responders brought the victim to Theda Care Hospital in Neenah, where he died.

Officers found the vehicle at an apartment complex on the city's south side. The driver, identified as a 20-year-old Sheboygan man, confessed to leaving the scene, according to police. He was arrested for hit and run causing death.

Police said the crash did not happen on the Sheboygan Holiday Parade route and that there is no indication that this was an intentional act.

Anyone with information regarding this accident is asked to call the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333.



