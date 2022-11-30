Pay it Forward for Crew holds annual toy drive for Children's Hospital of Wisconsin

An annual toy drive is hoping to bring in hundreds of toys for the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin this holiday season.

Pay it Forward for Crew is hosting its third annual Toy Drive and is seeking donations.

Organizers ask that you visit their Amazon wish list, add items from that list to your shopping cart, and select "Pay it Forward for Crew" as the address so the toys will be delivered directly to the organization.

The organization hopes to beat last year's total of 536 toys donated.

Children's Wisconsin has a list of items you can, and also cannot, donate.