Patients frustrated amid Ascension WI and UnitedHealthcare contract negotiations

Starting Wednesday, October 1, Ascension Wisconsin hospitals and providers will be out of network for patients enrolled in certain UnitedHealthcare insurance plans, as the two parties have failed to resolve a contract dispute.

This comes after months of negotiations. Multiple patients have reached out to TMJ4, concerned about the impact.

People enrolled in the following plans are affected:



Employer-sponsored and individual commercial plans

Medicare Advantage plans, including Group Retiree and Dual Special Needs Plans (DSNP)

UnitedHealthcare Community Plans in Wisconsin (Medicaid)

Watch: Patients frustrated as Ascension WI and UnitedHealthcare fail to resolve contract dispute before deadline

Patients frustrated as Ascension, UnitedHealthcare fail to come to an agreement

Teresa Gutierrez was only 39 years old when she was initially diagnosed with breast cancer. She is grateful for the care team and for now being cancer-free. However, Gutierrez told TMJ4 that anxiety over potentially relapsing is only amplified while Ascension Wisconsin and UnitedHealthcare remain at odds over their contract.

"I'm a cancer survivor, so having regular check-ups is very important to me. I'm concerned about the lack of continuation of care," Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez held off on canceling her October appointments with Ascension Wisconsin in hopes she would not have to find a new provider.

"I was really comfortable with my team. They've been by my side for the last three years, and they know my name when I walk in. It's hard to know that I'm going to have to go through another provider," Gutierrez explained.

An Ascension Wisconsin spokesperson says UnitedHealthcare's proposals could reduce access and affordability.

They say: "We remain at the table and are ready to sign a fair contract, but we cannot – and will not – accept terms that we believe threaten the quality and sustainability of care in our community."

Dustin Hinton, UnitedHealthcare CEO in Wisconsin, says they proposed rate increases to reimburse Ascension at market-competitive rates and extend the current contract to continue discussions. Ascension refused.

Gutierrez, who serves as a mentor for others experiencing a breast cancer diagnosis, said it was important for her to show how this situation impacts people across the community.

"Honestly, I just want them to meet in the middle. I think that they need to look at the patients. I think they're making a big mistake by holding out, and they're just being selfish at this point," Gutierrez pressed.

Some patients in the middle of treatment may qualify for continuity of care, which provides in-network benefits for a certain period of time after a provider leaves the network.

It is unclear if and when the two sides will find a solution.

Visit this Ascension Wisconsin webpage for information. You can also stay up to date with UnitedHealthcare at this website.

See Ascension Wisconsin's full statement below:

"Ascension Wisconsin has been engaged in negotiations with UnitedHealthcare for several months in an effort to reach a fair and sustainable agreement that supports continued access to quality care for the UnitedHealthcare Commercial, Medicare and Medicaid members we serve. Despite our best efforts, we were unable to come to terms that reflect the rising cost of delivering care in today’s environment.

As a result, effective October 1, 2025, Ascension Wisconsin is no longer in-network with UnitedHealthcare. This impacts patients receiving care at our hospitals, outpatient facilities and physician practices, as well as associated practices of Ascension Medical Group.

Over the past several years, our caregivers have worked through extraordinary challenges to continue delivering compassionate, quality care, while health insurers like UnitedHealthcare have posted record profits. The reimbursement rates UnitedHealthcare proposed do not adequately account for the significant financial pressures facing healthcare providers, including unprecedented inflation, and rising costs for equipment and medications. These pressures are straining the healthcare system nationwide, and we must ensure we have the resources necessary to maintain and advance the high standards of care our patients expect and deserve.

We recognize this change may be disruptive and concerning for our patients. We are committed to helping those affected understand their options and continue accessing the care they need. Patients may still be able to receive care from Ascension Wisconsin providers on an out-of-network basis or may have additional choices during open enrollment.

While our current agreement with UnitedHealthcare has not been renewed, our commitment to delivering compassionate, quality care to the communities we serve remains unchanged. We continue to believe that fair, sustainable insurance contracts are critical to the long-term health of our patients and the healthcare system—and we remain open to resuming discussions with UnitedHealthcare should they be willing to engage in a way that supports that goal."

See the statement from Dustin Hinton, CEO of UnitedHealthcare Wisconsin, here:

“Ascension Wisconsin continues to maintain its demands for unsustainable price hikes that would increase health care costs for consumers and employers. Our top priority is to reach an agreement that is affordable while providing continued, uninterrupted network access to Ascension’s hospitals and providers. We have proposed rate increases that would continue to reimburse Ascension at market-competitive rates while also requesting to extend our current contract to provide additional time to continue discussions. Ascension refused. We urge Ascension to work with us on solutions Wisconsin families and employers can afford.”