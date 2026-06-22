Passerby discovers fatal motorcycle crash in Winnebago County field

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (NBC 26) — A passerby discovered a fatal motorcycle crash on Monday afternoon in Winnebago County.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to County Road D near Town Hall Road in the Town of Poygan around 2:41 p.m. after someone spotted an overturned motorcycle in a field northwest of the intersection.

Investigators say a 77-year-old Town of Poygan man had been traveling west on County Road D and was attempting to turn onto Town Hall Road when he lost control of the motorcycle.

Authorities say the motorcycle came to rest on top of the rider. The man was found unresponsive and died at the scene.

Several agencies responded, including the Winneconne Police Department, Winneconne/Poygan First Responders and Fire Department, Berlin Ambulance Service, and the Winnebago County Medical Examiner's Office.

The crash remains under investigation. The victim's name has not been released.