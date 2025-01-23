Passenger dies in Fond du Lac County crash

TOWN OF FRIENDSHIP (NBC 26) — Fond du Lac County authorities are investigating a deadly crash that happened Wednesday night.

Deputies say they responded to I-32 on I-41 near Winnebago Street in the Town of Friendship.

Authorities say the driver had pulled over on the median side of the interstate, and the passengers got out of the vehicle.

The driver of a second vehicle hit the first vehicle, and one passenger who got out, died at the scene.

This crash is under investigation, and we'll keep you updated once we learn more information.