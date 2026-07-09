Paperfest returns to Kimberly July 16-19 with free concerts, fireworks, and America250 celebration

KIMBERLY (NBC 26) — The 38th annual Paperfest returns to Sunset Park in Kimberly, Wisconsin, July 16-19, 2026, with four days of free live entertainment, family activities, and patriotic celebrations honoring America's 250th birthday.

Presented by Community First Credit Union, the festival features its largest music lineup ever — 38 bands across 3 stages — with national headliners Blue Öyster Cult, Lauren Alaina, and Smash Mouth. Wisconsin favorites The Glam Band and Boogie & the Yo-Yo'z are also on the bill, along with a highly anticipated performance by Vic Ferrari featuring special guest Brad Gillis, a legendary guitarist who has performed with Night Ranger and Ozzy Osbourne.

Paperfest

Matthew Boots, Paperfest Event Director, said:

"We're excited to welcome everyone back for another incredible weekend. Paperfest has always been about bringing people together. Thanks to our volunteers, sponsors, and attendees, we're able to provide four days of free entertainment while giving back to organizations that make our communities stronger."

Beyond the music, the festival offers carnival rides, a petting zoo, kids games, a hot air balloon glow, a food truck rally, a craft beer tent, a Saturday car show, and a Sunday craft fair. Sporting events include the Sunset 5K run/walk, volleyball, speed lacrosse, and cornhole.

JOHN RAST

Patriotic programming runs throughout the weekend. Thursday opens with a special America250 service and singing of the National Anthem. Friday night features fireworks at dusk. Saturday closes with an all-new patriotic drone light show.

Named after the paper mills that shaped the Fox River Valley, Paperfest is organized entirely by volunteers through Kim-Com Promotion, a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Since its inception, the festival has donated more than $1.49 million to local nonprofit organizations throughout the Fox Cities. Last year, more than $130,000 was distributed to 58 local nonprofit organizations supporting youth groups, service clubs, schools, fire departments, and other community organizations.

Daily highlights

Thursday, July 16 — Paperfest opens with a special America250 service and National Anthem. Vic Ferrari performs at the Paperfest Amphitheater with special guest Brad Gillis. Smash Mouth performs fan favorites "All Star" and "I'm a Believer" on the Event Production Systems Sunset Stage. Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Friday, July 17 — Country star Lauren Alaina headlines the Event Production Systems Sunset Stage. The Glam Band performs the best of '80s rock on the Amphitheater stage. Fireworks at dusk. Gates open at noon.

Saturday, July 18 — Boogie & the Yo-Yo'z and national classic rock group Blue Öyster Cult headline the evening. The night also features a patriotic drone light show and the popular hot air balloon glow. Gates open at 9 a.m.

Sunday, July 19 — Family Day wraps up the festival with $1 carnival rides, the Paperfest Craft Fair, live entertainment, a buy one, get one half off beverage special, and one final day of community fun. Gates open at 11 a.m.

Paperfest

Know before you go

Admission is free and no tickets are required. Age-verified wristbands are required to purchase or consume alcohol. Carry-ins are not allowed and bags are subject to search. Lawn chairs are welcome in designated areas but may not be kept out overnight.

Visitors are encouraged to arrive early for evening entertainment, as shuttle buses and street parking fill quickly before national headliners take the stage. Parking is not permitted on Paperfest grounds. Free parking and shuttle buses, courtesy of Lamers Bus Lines, are available from JRG Middle School and Antique Up. Fox Valley Cab is also partnering with Paperfest for rides to and from the grounds.

The full concert schedule and schedule of events are available at paperfest.com. Meet and greet opportunities, promotions, weather updates, and event modifications will be announced on the Paperfest Facebook page.