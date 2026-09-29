Packers, UW Health kick off 10th year of ‘Packers vs. Cancer’ initiative at Lambeau

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Packers and UW Health | Carbone Cancer Center officially kicked off the 10th year of the “Packers vs. Cancer” initiative Tuesday morning inside the Lambeau Field Atrium.

Packers center Sean Rhyan joined team and health leaders to launch this year’s campaign, which focuses on raising awareness and support for cancer research, treatment and patient care across Wisconsin.

MacLeod Hageman

“Early screening and detection can save lives,” Rhyan said during the event.

Packers Director of Corporate Partnerships Sales and Activations Justin Wolf and UW Health | Carbone Cancer Center Director Dr. Christian Capitini also spoke during the announcement, highlighting the campaign’s impact over the past decade and introducing UW Health | Carbone Cancer Center as the initiative’s new partner.

Organizers said awareness and community support are more important than ever as efforts continue toward advancing cancer treatment and, ultimately, finding a cure.

For Rhyan, the campaign’s message is also deeply personal.

“Seeing it impact the people you love completely changes your perspective and fuels your desire to get involved,” Rhyan said. “I’ve lost two grandparents to cancer. My mom is a breast cancer survivor and my girlfriend also lost her mom to cancer.”

Officials say the initiative continues to connect Packers fans with the fight against cancer while also highlighting local patient resources available through UW Health.

More information about the “Packers vs. Cancer” initiative can be found on NBC26.com.