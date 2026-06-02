Packers unveil new sportsbook partnership with changes coming to Lambeau Field

Packers fans will soon see a new name at Lambeau Field.

The Green Bay Packers announced a new multi-year partnership Tuesday with Potawatomi Sportsbook, making it the team's Official Sportsbook Partner.

The agreement includes several highly visible changes at Lambeau. The stadium's south gate will be renamed the Potawatomi Sportsbook Gate, while the Champions Club on the eighth floor of the south end zone will also carry the sportsbook's branding.

The partnership extends beyond the stadium.

Potawatomi Sportsbook will become the naming rights partner of the Packers' podcast studio and the presenting sponsor of Packers Predict, a free online game that allows fans to make weekly predictions for prizes.

"We're excited to welcome Potawatomi Sportsbook as our Official Sportsbook Partner," Packers Vice President of Sales and Business Development Craig Benzel said in a statement. He said the partnership will create new opportunities to engage with fans across Wisconsin.

The partnership was announced Tuesday at Potawatomi Casino Hotel in Milwaukee.

Potawatomi Sportsbook opened in Milwaukee in 2024 and is operated by the Forest County Potawatomi Community.

"We've never had a partnership like that with the Packers and now, with the evolution of sports betting, the Packers opened up the sportsbook and now happy to be the official sportsbook sponsor of the Packers Nation," said Dominic Ortiz, CEO of Potawatomi Casino Hotel.

According to Potawatomi, the sportsbook welcomes six million guests annually.