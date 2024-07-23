Packers Training Camp: A Legacy of Family Traditions

Green Bay Packers kick off training camp.

Fans from all over gather to celebrate and uphold their own special traditions.

Among them are dedicated families who have made supporting the Packers a part of their lives.

In Titletown, fandom starts early. On his sixth birthday, Louie Peterson chose to visit the Packers' training.

"I’m six," he proudly states. When asked why he chose Ray Nitschke Field on his special day, Louie simply states, "Because we wanted to go to Titletown." His father, Chris Peterson, adds, "He chose to do anything he wanted, and he chose to come to see the Packers."

For many Packers fans, attending training camp is a family tradition.

Jim Beauchamp and his granddaughter Gwen Deiter bond over their shared love for the Packers, every year at training camp, watching the team kick off the season and picking out their favorite players.

"Lucas Van Ness," Gwen mentions with a smile. "He’s good at what he does." Her grandfather, Jim quickly adds, "She thinks he’s cute," he says with a laugh.

Fans gathered at the chain link fence, often referred to as "railbirds," come together to support the Packers. Jim Beauchamp says, "There’s only one team and that’s the Packers. They’re the best team in America."

Mark Rhodes and his wife Jamie, have been Packers fans together for 28 years. "In 28 years, we've been together, we’ve missed five games altogether."

As training camp begins with a fresh team, the excitement is building for a new season.

"Nothing less than excellent is what we do around here," adds Rhodes.

And if you’re wondering how the Packers will fare this year, Louie Peterson and his big sister Audrey have their predictions ready. "I think they're going to catch the ball a lot," says 6-year-old Louie.

"I think they're going to win the Super Bowl," adds Audrey.

Passion for the Packers set the stage for what is expected to be an exciting season in Titletown.

