Packers to Play in Brazil: A Packers fan from Sao Paolo details excitement

A Green Bay Packers fan from Sao Paulo, Brazil is excited that the Green & Gold will play in his home city to open the 2024 season.

The Green Bay Packers will play the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil on Friday, September 6, 2024

A travel expert spoke with NBC 26 about some of what travelers to the game should expect

Watch the video to hear from a Green Bay man originally from Sao Paulo

Raphael Pereira is a Packers fan who lives in Green Bay, but he's originally from Sao Paulo, Brazil, where the Packers will open the 2024 regular season.

"I'm pretty confident the stadium is going to be crowded with fans, and they're going to be very excited about it," Pereira said.

The game is on Friday, September 6. The Packers said right now game tickets are not available from the team.

For fans contemplating making the trip to Brazil, as of Wednesday afternoon, the cheapest airfare out of Green Bay for a September 5-7 trip was about $1,300.

Rose Gray with Fox World Travel said she had been reviewing the prices of four-star hotels for fans attending the game.

"They're going for around $300 dollars a night," Gray said.

She also advised fans who want to attend the game to check to make sure their passports are still valid.

NBC 26 asked Gray if she would have any safety concerns if she were to go to Sao Paulo for the game.

"I wouldn't have safety concerns, with regard to the country itself," Gray said.

"What I would say is, be mindful of the fact that this is a very, very huge city and just like any huge city, we want people to be mindful and vigilant with regard to their safety."

The U.S. State Department's travel advisory level for Brazil is "exercise increased caution," the same as countries including France, Spain, and Italy.