Packers to host Salute to Service Week

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Packers are continuing their Salute to Service Week tradition by honoring veterans and giving back through a series of events that culminate ahead of Veterans Day.

On Tuesday, November 4, the Packers will host a free seminar focused on traumatic brain injury (TBI) at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village, led by the Medical College of Wisconsin’s BRAVE program — the only TBI program in the Midwest designed specifically for veterans and first responders.

The session will run from 8:30 a.m. to noon and will address key issues affecting service members, including:

Military culture and its impact on healthcare

The body’s stress response

Sleep challenges

Long‑term effects of brain injury

Capacity is limited, and registration is required for this event. Attendance is reserved for veterans, though service companions are welcome to join.

About Salute to Service Week

The traumatic brain injury seminar is part of the Packers’ annual Salute to Service Week, held in conjunction with the NFL’s recognition of Veterans Day. This year’s schedule features multiple opportunities for players, alumni, staff, and the community to celebrate and support veterans:

Saturday, Nov. 1 – Stars and Stripes Honor Flight

Several Packers alumni joined Wisconsin veterans on a day trip to Washington, D.C. The plane departed from Austin Straubel International Airport at 5:40 a.m., returning at 7:30 p.m. Community members were invited to welcome veterans home at the airport.

Monday, Nov. 3 – Habitat for Humanity Build

From 1 to 3 p.m., Packers players worked alongside volunteers with military ties to help build a home for a local veteran at 1305 S. Chestnut St., Green Bay.

Tuesday, Nov. 4 – BRAVE Program Veterans Seminar

From 8:30 a.m. to noon, the BRAVE program hosts its TBI-focused seminar at Johnsonville Tailgate Village.

Wednesday, Nov. 5 – T.A.P.S. Event

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., families of 10 fallen service members will enjoy lunch, a Lambeau Field tour, and participate in painting and assembling a flag alongside Packers players.

Thursday, Nov. 6 – Veteran Integration Program

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Mark Divine Courage Foundation will train veterans on mitigating mental health effects of PTSD, depression, anxiety, and TBI at Lambeau Field's 6th Floor Indoor Club Level.

Friday, Nov. 7 – Staff Give Back Day

From 8 to 10 a.m., Packers staff will serve breakfast to veterans at St. James United Methodist Church in Appleton in partnership with Vets & Friends of Wisconsin.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Veteran Integration Program continues at Lambeau Field’s 6th Floor Indoor Club Level.

How to Participate

Veterans interested in the BRAVE Program seminar should register in advance to secure a spot.

Visit the Packers’ official website for details on registration, event policies, and additional Salute to Service activities.

