Packers staff serve Appleton veterans, donate $5,000 to kick off Salute to Service campaign

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Packers are thanking those who served by serving them ahead of Veterans Day.

As part of the team’s Salute to Service campaign, Packers volunteers helped serve a meal to veterans in Appleton.

The Packers also donated a $5,000 check to the Veterans of Friends group to help the organization continue providing meals.

For Packers Executive Assistant Lisa Kaiser, the opportunity to give back is personal.

“Just being grateful for everything they've done for us, because we wouldn't be here without them,” Kaiser said.

Kaiser said several members of her own family have served in the military.

“I'm doing it pretty much for my dad, my father-in-law, my God son and all of the others in my family that allow me to be here today in a world that is free,” Kaiser said.

With Veterans Day approaching, she said volunteering is one small way to show her appreciation.

“It's a little thing we can do for them ahead of Veterans Day,” Kaiser said.

But organizers say the meals are about more than food. They also give veterans a chance to connect with one another and with members of the community.

“It's amazing, because we're serving and giving back to them, but they appreciate it so much, and the smiles on their faces, the connections that they make, it's more than food here. It's the fellowship,” board member Julia Olsen said.

That fellowship means something to Navy veteran Bob Hermans, who served from 1972 to 1976 as a ground support equipment operator.

“I enjoy coming here. There's a wonderful group of people that come in,” Hermans said.

For Hermans, the gratitude goes both ways.

“I can't thank these people enough for what they do for us,” he said.

The event is part of a larger month of Salute to Service activities for the Packers. The team has more events planned throughout November, including its Salute to Service game against the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 15.