Packers release 1923-inspired Classic Collection gear

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Packers have unveiled their 1923 Classic Collection of gear that players will be wearing during one game this upcoming season, and fans say they're excited!

The gear was released this morning at the Packers Pro Shop, and fans lined up early to get a look.

"I saw some of the hype on social media about the jerseys they're coming out with, and I love em," said Packers fan, Tad Martinson.

The navy and gold uniforms and hand-painted helmets—designed to replicate the leather ones players wore more than a century ago—are a nod to 1923, when the Packers first became a publicly owned team.

Many fans say they were excited to see the new gear for themselves and also feel it.

"You know, they've had a bunch of different throwbacks throughout the years, but I really like these ones. The helmets is just like what Illinois did. They're awesome. They look old school but professional at the same time. I love it," Martinson said.

Each helmet takes a little more than an hour to hand paint.

The Packers will be wearing their classic gear during one of their upcoming games this season, but you'll have to stay tuned for when the team makes that announcement.

To shop for the gear and see it for yourself, you can click here.