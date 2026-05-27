Packers RB Josh Jacobs released from Brown County Jail as DA holds off on charges

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs has been released from the Brown County Jail after prosecutors said they are not yet ready to make a formal charging decision.

According to Brown County Jail records, Jacobs was released Wednesday.

The Brown County District Attorney’s Office said it has reviewed the available evidence and requested additional investigation before deciding whether to issue charges.

"Our office has requested additional investigation, as there is reason to believe that additional evidence may exist that would impact whether criminal charges are appropriate, and what charges would be issued," the DA's office said in a statement.

The DA’s office said Jacobs was released from custody while the investigation remains open and ongoing.

As NBC 26 previously reported, Jacobs was arrested Tuesday following a domestic disturbance investigation by the Hobart Lawrence Police Department.

Police said officers were dispatched to a disturbance complaint involving Jacobs on Saturday, May 23, around 8:37 a.m.

Following the investigation, Jacobs was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Brown County Jail on the following possible charges:



Battery — Domestic Abuse

Criminal Damage to Property — Domestic Abuse

Disorderly Conduct — Domestic Abuse

Strangulation and Suffocation

Intimidation of a Victim.

The District Attorney’s Office said Wisconsin law requires officers, in certain circumstances, to make an arrest when they have probable cause to believe a crime involving domestic abuse occurred.

However, prosecutors said the standard for filing criminal charges is higher. The DA’s office said prosecutors must determine whether admissible evidence rises to the level of proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

Jacobs’ attorneys previously released a statement saying he “vehemently denies the allegations” and asked for “fairness and restraint while the judicial process takes its course.”

The Green Bay Packers previously said they were aware of the situation but would withhold further comment because it is an ongoing legal matter.

Stay with NBC 26 on the air and online for updates.