Packers raise ticket prices for 2026 season. Here’s what it will cost you to sit at Lambeau

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — If you plan to be at Lambeau Field this fall, expect to pay a little more.

The Green Bay Packers announced Friday that ticket prices for the 2026 season are increasing, with regular-season tickets rising between $4 and $22 per game, depending on seat location.

Preseason tickets will also increase between two and ten dollars per game.

Season ticket invoices are now available online, and paper copies will be mailed next week. Payment is due by March 31.

What fans will pay in 2026

Here is a breakdown of new pricing for select seating areas:

South end zone 700 Level

Preseason: 71 dollars

Regular season: 143 dollars

End zone seats

Preseason: $77

Regular season: $155

South end zone 600 level

Preseason: $79

Regular season: $157

End zone to the 20 yard line

Preseason: $92

Regular-season: $183

Between the 20 yard lines

Preseason: $109

Regular-season: $218

The Packers say their overall average ticket price is expected to remain near the middle of the NFL.

In a letter to season ticket holders, Packers President and CEO Ed Policy said the team aims to provide value while remaining competitive across the league and supporting shared ticket revenue.

The 2026 season includes nine regular-season home games and one preseason game.

Home opponents include Atlanta, Carolina, and Dallas from the NFC, along with Buffalo, Miami, and Houston from the AFC. Division rivals Chicago, Detroit, and Minnesota will also return to Lambeau.

Because the NFC hosts nine home games this season, the Green Package will receive the extra regular-season game in 2026. That package will include seven regular-season games. The Gold Package will receive two regular-season games plus this year’s preseason matchup.

The Packers will continue using the Pay As We Play model for potential playoff games. Fans who enroll commit to purchasing tickets for all home playoff games, with the option to host up to 3.

Those who register by Aug. 7 can lock in special pricing for a potential Wild Card home game, with tickets ranging from $ 137 to $ 209. Those prices are lower than regular-season rates.

Green Package holders have the first right of refusal for playoff seats. Gold Package holders who register by Aug. 7 will be entered into a drawing for the remaining seats.

Non-Renewal Crackdown Continues

The organization is also continuing its non-renewal exercise.

This year, the Packers declined to renew accounts that sold 100 percent of their regular-season tickets for multiple years.

More than 155,000 fans remain on the season ticket waiting list.

The team says season tickets are intended for personal use by the ticket holder and their family, friends or business associates. Accounts that repeatedly resell tickets on the secondary market or through brokers may lose renewal eligibility.

Lambeau Field also remains cashless. All invoices must be paid by credit card, debit card, or check.

For more information about pricing and the 17-game schedule format, fans can visit packers.com/tickets.