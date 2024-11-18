Packers President Mark Murphy to be inducted into Packers Hall of Fame

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame Inc. will induct Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy at the 54th Hall of Fame Induction Banquet.

The banquet is scheduled to be held Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, in the Lambeau Field Atrium.

Murphy is currently in his 17th and final season as Packers President and CEO; he will retire next summer when he reaches the team's mandatory retirement age.

During his time as President and CEO, the Packers say Murphy has overseen tremendous growth for the organization and led the team through numerous milestones.

Under his leadership, the Packers have continued to rank as one of the NFL's premier franchises, with highly successful operations both on and off the field.

The club has made 12 playoff trips during his tenure, including a team-record eight straight (2009 to 2016), advanced to five NFC title games and earned a victory in Super Bowl XLV.

Murphy has also directed the organization's master plan involving the Lambeau Field campus, with the organization investing more than $600 million in Lambeau Field, all financed without public tax money.

Information about tickets for the banquet, which begins with a cash bar at 4 p.m., with the dinner and program to start at 5:30 p.m., is still being finalized and will be released in the near future.