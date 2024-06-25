Packers land deal faces setback after storm damages family business

A family-owned business next to Lambeau Field recently agreed to sell its property to the Green Bay Packers.

A family-owned business next to Lambeau Field recently became one of the latest to agree to sell its property to the Green Bay Packers. Although the family is close to finalizing the deal, their plans for expansion outside Titletown were significantly disrupted by a severe storm on Tuesday night.

Soap Products LLC, owned by the Glodoski family, was only weeks away from finalizing the sale to the Packers and months away from moving into a new building. The new structure was nearing completion, with the family ready to start installing the roof and siding. However, the storm left their business in ruins.

NBC 26 Family-owned business near Lambeau Field faces major setback due to storm damage



"Instead of seeing the progress, you look in, you see the building on the ground. At 5:30 in the morning, it's kind of a shock," said Grant Glodoski.

According to the National Weather Service, an EF-1 tornado touched down along Highway 55 just before 2:30 AM, tracking east and stopping short of Pulaski. Straight-line winds reaching up to 70 miles per hour turned the 8,500-square-foot structure into a pile of timber.

Tim Glodoski, owner of Soap Products LLC, received the devastating news early in the morning. "He called us at six o'clock this morning and said, 'Mom, Dad, our building is laying on the ground,'" Tim said.

The family had planned to move out of their old building on McCarthy Way by December 31st. Despite this setback, their builder is already planning the reconstruction, and the Packers organization has been understanding and flexible with the moving date. The sale is still set to close.

"It's a setback, but it's not going to stop the building from going up," said Grant Glodoski.

The business, which has been operating since 1968, will soon be back on track for its planned expansion. The family remains hopeful that within about three to four weeks, the new building will look just like it did before the storm.

The Glodoski family has spoken to their builders and confirmed that the collapse is covered by insurance.

