Packers honor veterans with free Hall of Fame admission at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — In recognition of Veterans Day, the Green Bay Packers are offering free admission to the Packers Hall of Fame for all veterans and active-duty military members who present a valid military ID at Lambeau Field on Tuesday, Nov. 11.

The special promotion is part of the team’s annual Salute to Service celebration. In addition to free Hall of Fame entry, businesses inside the Lambeau Field Atrium will feature special discounts and offers for veterans and military members throughout the day.

According to the Packers Hall of Fame website, tickets must be redeemed in person and are not available for online purchase.

For more details, visit the Packers Hall of Fame events page.

