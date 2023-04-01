Packers Hall of Fame rusher John Brockington dies at 74

Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame member John Brockington died Friday at the age of 74, the Packers announced.

"The Packers family was saddened to hear about the passing of John," Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said on the team's website. "One of the great runners of his era, John was an exciting player to watch with his powerful running style. Fans enthusiastically welcomed John back to Lambeau Field over the years, fondly remembering the 1972 division championship as well as the bright spots he provided in the less-successful seasons."

Brockington was "the first NFL player to rush for 1,000 yards or more in each of his first three seasons," the team said.