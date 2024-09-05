Packers fans take in sights and sounds of Brazil before big game Friday

Green Bay takes on the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday night in Brazil and thousands of Packers fans are flocking to Sao Paulo to support the team.

It’s historic as this will be the first international NFL game in South America.

For die-hard fans like Peter Basch and his dad, Tom, it’s a chance to explore the country. When the opportunity came up, it was one they couldn't miss.

The two flew into Rio de Janeiro over the weekend.

Basch family Peter and Tom Basch were taking in the sights and sounds of Brazil before heading to the big Packers game Friday.

From haircuts to the ocean and even a different kind of football, both of them got a taste of the flavor of the country, but eventually, the two started running into fellow cheeseheads.

“It's kind of funny when you're waiting in your line and then all of a sudden you see people and you're like, 'Oh, I think I know you from yesterday,”' Peter laughed.

The two then traveled to Sao Paulo from Rio on Wednesday, just like the Packers.

The Basch family is willing to go the distance for the green and gold. In 2022, they traveled to the London game — the Packers' first international game.

Basch family It’s not the first time the Basch family has traveled to cheer on the Green & Gold. They went to London two years ago.

“They're my favorite team bar none across all sports, across all levels — you know, college, pro, high school, whatever like," Peter said. "They're number one, and they're for everybody in my family."

Tom and Peter came to Brazil prepared with luggage full of green and gold gear.

“In total, we're currently two people, 7 jerseys, a couple hats, and I have a polo with me,” Peter said.

If anyone looks down, they might see the duo's matching Packers shoes.

It’s a chance for this father-son duo to make new memories, like getting a picture with Green Bay legend Jordy Nelson and being part of history as some of the first fans to watch the Packers play in South America.

Basch family Peter Basch stands for a picture with Jordy Nelson.

“I'll be one of probably roughly 45,000 people who have attended the first-ever NFL game in Brazil,” Peter said.

The Packers and Eagles square off at 7:15 p.m. on TMJ4, Peacock and our website.