Packers fans flock to training camp in full force, creating holiday-like atmosphere

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Thousands of fans packed the fences at Ray Nitschke Field to watch the Green Bay Packers practice on the first day of training camp, creating a holiday-like atmosphere for football enthusiasts of all ages.

Kids lined the fence with homemade signs in hand and hopes for autographs from their favorite players, as the team hit the field for their first official practice of the season.

"I'm making a sign so that people know that I'm a Packers fan and I just want them to do good," said Gianna Gandolf, 9.

Her brother shared similar enthusiasm about the opportunity to meet players.

"Cause I've never gotten an NFL signature. My dad has a couple, but I want to get one and I like, I wanna get professional signatures," said Rocco Gandolf, 10.

The fan excitement wasn't limited to the younger generation. Many adults who grew up with the tradition continued to pass it down to their children.

"I've been since I was 4 years old when I came up to training camp with my dad back in the 90s," said William Campbell, a Green Bay Packers fan.

Campbell added that his family visits so frequently "they call this place Packer House."

The scene resembled more of a festival than a practice session, with fans braving the heat — some in costumes, others pushing strollers — all eager for their first glimpse of the green and gold. The atmosphere included autograph opportunities, food vendors, balloons, and fans decked out in Packers gear.

"Having an open training camp for people, people from the public to come see makes it so much more enjoyable," said Nate Hedman, a Packers fan.

The team will hold two more public practices this week on Thursday and Friday, with the final practice followed by the annual shareholders meeting. The Packers will also host Family Night at Lambeau Field on August 2.

From the enthusiastic children shouting "Go Pack Go" to the dedicated fans who return year after year, it's clear that Packers nation is already in midseason form.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.