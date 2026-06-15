Packers Family Night tickets now on sale for Aug. 7 event at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Football season is still weeks away, but Packers fans can now secure their seats for one of the team's most popular training camp traditions.

Tickets for Packers Family Night, presented by UW Health Kids, officially went on sale Monday. The annual event returns to Lambeau Field Friday, Aug. 7, and will give fans their first in-person look at the 2026 Green Bay Packers.

Now in its 25th year, Family Night serves as the unofficial kickoff to Packers training camp and features a full-team practice in a game-day atmosphere.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m., with player warmups beginning at 7 p.m. Practice is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available exclusively through Ticketmaster and cost $10 plus fees. Under Ticketmaster's all-in pricing model, fans will pay $12.42 per ticket. There is a limit of 10 tickets per purchase during the first day of sales.

All attendees, regardless of age, must have a ticket to enter.

Fans planning to park in Lambeau Field lots should also note that parking passes must be purchased in advance. Mobile parking passes are available during the ticket checkout process and cost $5.16, including fees.

The Packers said proceeds from parking pass sales will benefit the Meijer Simply Give hunger relief program, which supports local food pantry partners, including Paul's Pantry, The Salvation Army of Green Bay and The Giving Tree.

Family Night will once again feature a full practice as the team prepares for the regular season. Fans can also expect thunderstick giveaways, gameday music, promotions on the video boards, jersey giveaways, and a fireworks show to close out the evening.

The event will also be broadcast on NBC 26 for fans unable to attend in person.

NBC 26 Packers Family Night, 2022

Additional information about Family Night and the Packers' full training camp schedule will be released in the coming weeks.