Packers Dontayvion Wicks plays well on emotional day honoring his fallen friend

Few knew that on a two touchdown day during a game the Packers needed to make the playoffs, wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks was playing for someone else.

"It was big time for me," Wicks says. "You know one of my partners that passed away last year. It was his birthday today. You know, so it was a big one for that, and to help the team."

Wicks says he shed tears after touchdown number 2. The Packers wide receiver honored the memory of late Virginia wideout Lavel Davis Jr. on what would have been his 22nd birthday. Davis was one of three Virginia football players killed along with D'Sean Perry and former Wisconsin wide receiver Devin Chandler in a school shooting during November of 2022.

"I knew he would be playing through me while I'm out there," Wicks says. "So it just gave me that motivation, an extra chip on my shoulder, to go out and make big plays. And out there to celebrate his birthday and making it to the playoffs. So it was a two-for-one."

Wicks says it was tough and emotional for him, as Davis was his friend.

"Yeah man I cried on the sideline after the second one," Wicks says. "It was big time. You know, I helped the team. Made some plays and gave glory to God. In honor of my brother."

Aaron Jones feels a kinship with Dontayvion Wicks because they were both fifth round draft picks that had to fight, scratch and claw for playing time and their place. So there's plenty of inspiration to go around when it comes to Wicks.