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Packers-Cowboys game sees more ejections, arrests than recent games

APTOPIX Cowboys Packers Football
Matt Ludtke/AP Photo/Matt Ludtke
Green Bay Packers' Evan Williams stops Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott during the second half of an NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
APTOPIX Cowboys Packers Football
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GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Sixteen people were ejected and six people were arrested during the Packers-Cowboys game Sunday night at Lambeau Field, according to the Green Bay Police Department.

Police said the department responded to 29 calls for service during the game, including medical calls and fan code of conduct violations.

By comparison, the Sept. 24 game against the Falcons resulted in no arrests and only two ejections, while the Oct. 11 game against the Bears also saw no arrests but seven fans ejected.

The Packers defeated the Cowboys Sunday 23-13.

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