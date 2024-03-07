Watch Now
Packers, Bears coaches set aside rivalry at Marquette Basketball game

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and Bears head coach Matt Eberflus enjoyed courtside seats together at Wednesday night's Marquette Men's Basketball game.
Posted at 11:56 AM, Mar 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-07 12:56:42-05

The Marquette Golden Eagles may have lost to UConn Thursday night, but it wasn't all bad.

As the team said on Twitter, "Marquette basketball brings everyone together."

Packers' head coach Matt LaFleur and Bears head coach Matt Eberflus shared courtside seats at the game.

Despite the two teams' long rivalry, the two head coaches appeared to be getting along just fine.

