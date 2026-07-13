Packers announce new Lambeau partnership. Here's what fans will see this season.

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Packers fans will start seeing a new name around Lambeau Field this season.

The Green Bay Packers announced a multi-year partnership with Wisconsin-based financial services company Thrivent Monday, which becomes the team's Official Financial Services Partner.

For fans, the changes will be easy to spot. Thrivent branding will be added to the Packers' broadcast studio, press conference backdrop and the Fan Walkway outside Lambeau Field before home games. The company will also sponsor Packers Everywhere, the team's program that brings fans together through contests, pep rallies and events across the country and around the world.

The Green Bay Packers More than 100 Packers and Thrivent employees packed 1,000 snack bags for the Boys & Girls Club of Wisconsin following the announcement.









Thrivent Partnership Announcement Monday, July 13th 2026

The partnership also includes a new community initiative to recognize Wisconsin nonprofit organizations.

A program called Game Changing Players will spotlight nonprofits focused on human services, homelessness, and animal welfare. The organizations and their volunteers will be recognized during Packers gamedays through videoboard features, coverage on Packers.com, and other exclusive experiences. The list of nonprofit honorees is expected before the start of the regular season.

GREEN BAY PACKERS Green Bay Packers and Thrivent leaders pose following Monday's announcement of a new multi-year partnership at Lambeau Field. Fans will begin seeing Thrivent branding around the stadium and across Packers media this season.

The partnership officially kicked off Monday with more than 100 Packers and Thrivent employees packing 1,000 snack bags for the Boys & Girls Club of Wisconsin inside the Lambeau Field Atrium.

Packers President and CEO Ed Policy said the partnership brings together two organizations with deep Wisconsin roots and a shared focus on community service.

The Green Bay Packers Co-branded Green Bay Packers and Thrivent merchandise is displayed during Monday's partnership announcement at Lambeau Field.

For fans, the biggest changes will be visible throughout Lambeau Field and Packers media coverage this season, while local nonprofits will gain new opportunities for recognition through the team's charitable initiatives.