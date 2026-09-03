Packers announce 2026 home game themes, including plans to honor Bob Harlan

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Packers have unveiled their themed games planned for the 2026 season at Lambeau Field. Fans can expect a variety of experiences tied to NFL initiatives, Packers traditions, fundraisers and special recognitions.

Here’s a look at each themed home game for the upcoming season:



Week 3 vs. Atlanta Falcons (Thursday, Sept. 24), Packers Alumni Weekend

The home opener will feature Packers Alumni Weekend, bringing dozens of former Packers players from multiple eras back to Lambeau Field.

(Thursday, Sept. 24), Packers Alumni Weekend Week 5 vs. Chicago Bears (Sunday, Oct. 11), NFL Rivalries

The Packers will debut their new NFL Rivalries alternate uniforms.

(Sunday, Oct. 11), NFL Rivalries Week 6 vs. Dallas Cowboys (Sunday, Oct. 18), Packers vs. Cancer

The game will honor cancer survivors and those currently fighting the disease while raising money for the Carbone Cancer Center. The team says more information will be announced about this year’s campaign in the coming weeks.

(Sunday, Oct. 18), Packers vs. Cancer Week 8 vs. Carolina Panthers (Thursday, Oct. 29), Tribute to Bob Harlan

The game will honor former Packers President and CEO Bob Harlan, and a halftime ceremony will unveil Harlan’s name on the northeast façade of Lambeau Field.

(Thursday, Oct. 29), Tribute to Bob Harlan Week 10 vs. Minnesota Vikings (Sunday, Nov. 15), Salute to Service

The only November home game will recognize military members and veterans.

(Sunday, Nov. 15), Salute to Service Week 14 vs. Buffalo Bills (Sunday, Dec. 13), 1923 Classic

The Packers will wear their 1923 Classic uniforms and leather-painted helmets. The game will also highlight the team’s Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.

(Sunday, Dec. 13), 1923 Classic Week 15 vs. Miami Dolphins (Sunday, Dec. 20), Inspire Change

The game will spotlight the NFL’s Inspire Change initiative and efforts focused on social justice and community impact.

(Sunday, Dec. 20), Inspire Change Week 17 vs. Houston Texans (Monday, Jan. 4), Play 60

The game will celebrate the NFL’s Play 60 initiative, encouraging youth physical activity and healthy lifestyles.

(Monday, Jan. 4), Play 60 Week 18 vs. Detroit Lions (Saturday, Jan. 9, or Sunday, Jan. 10), Fan Appreciation

The final regular-season home game will thank Packers fans through giveaways and special activities.

(Saturday, Jan. 9, or Sunday, Jan. 10), Fan Appreciation

Additional information about each game theme can be found on the Packers website.