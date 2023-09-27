Packers Alumni hold event to benefit Curative Connections

BRILLION (NBC 26) — The Packers hosted an "Alumni Sporting Clays" shooting event in Brillion on Tuesday as part of their "Green Bay Packers Give Back" initiative.

All proceeds from the event went to Curative Connections, which provides, among other things, day services to people with dementia. An estimated 120 people turned out for the event, and Curative Connections President Jeanne Stangel thanked the Packers Alumni, and everyone else who attended, for their willingness to give back.

“The Green Bay Packers are just a wonderful organization when you talk about giving back to the community…" said Stangel, "[Packers alumni are] great representatives, and even though it’s past their playing days they still come back, they still believe in our community, and it’s a great opportunity for folks like us to have those close touches and to hear some of the great stories they’re willing to share," she added.

Stangel says her organization helped more than 1,800 people last year, and is important not only for helping the region's aging populace, but for offering support to those who care for them.