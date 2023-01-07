Packers' AJ Dillon gifted band director's baton he used at Carnegie Hall

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon received a special gift from UW-Whitewater Band Director, Glenn Hayes.

Dillon took to Twitter on Friday to share a picture of a baton and a message he received. Hayes used the baton at Carnegie Hall.

"From one conductor to another," the letter from Hayes to Dillon read. "After watching you conduct after your recent touchdown, I thought you might need a baton as conducting with a football must be awkward."

Best fans in football! This is pretty cool, shoutout Mr. Glenn Hayes! For this gift and message, much appreciated! I’m official now GO PACK GO! 🎶 🎼 pic.twitter.com/kphDjpkwMK — AJ Dillon (@ajdillon7) January 6, 2023

The message references Dillon's touchdown celebration during Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings when he used a football to conduct the other players.

"It was obviously meant for you," Hayes wrote in his letter. "This baton has allowed me to conduct in the most famous music performance site in the world. I pray it leads you to the most famous football game in the world."

The baton's handle even has green and gold coloring!

The Green Bay Packers will host the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football on Jan. 8. It is the final game of the regular season and will kick off at 7:20 p.m. CT. You can watch the game right here on NBC 26.

The team is honoring Damar Hamlin ahead of Sunday's game by putting emphasis on his jersey number "3" on the field at Lambeau.

The Buffalo Bills safety suffered cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was taken off the field in an ambulance in critical condition. He has since had his breathing tube removed and is now talking.

The Packers tweeted photos of the field Friday evening with the caption "Love for Damar". There is a blue outline around the "3" on the 30-yard line.