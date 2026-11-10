Packerland Drive roundabout on schedule, could open Friday

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — Months of detours around Packerland Drive and County Road EE could soon come to an end, as Brown County officials say construction of a new roundabout remains on schedule.

Brown County Highway Commissioner Chris Hardy said crews are putting the finishing touches on the project and are hoping to reopen the intersection as soon as Friday.

“Yeah! Actually, we’re right on schedule,” Hardy said.

Crews closed the intersection in May to remove the four-way stop and construct a roundabout designed to improve traffic flow and safety.

“We put the roundabout in to help with mobility to keep traffic moving through the intersection and for safety,” Hardy said.

The project also includes new sidewalks, pedestrian crosswalks and curb ramps, along with the replacement of part of a storm sewer.

Hardy said crews encountered some soil issues below the surface during construction, but those problems did not knock the project off schedule.

“Well, it’s always good to get done earlier in November,” Hardy said.

Now, one of the final major pieces is the installation of street lighting.

“Right now, we’re just waiting for the street lighting to get installed,” Hardy said. “That’s what the guys are doing here today. So, they’re putting all the poles up and running the electrical wire and doing the electrical connections for street lighting. That’s supposed to be done Friday. So, we’re hoping Friday or late Friday, we’re hoping to open it up.”

The reopening comes as drivers in the area are also adjusting to changes connected to the Interstate 41 expansion project.

A new overpass at Southbridge Road/County F opened recently as part of the larger I-41 project. Once the Packerland Drive roundabout opens, officials expect the improved connections to help ease some of the congestion drivers have experienced around I-41 and Scheuring Road.

Updates on the project and other Northeast Wisconsin road construction can be found on NBC26.com.