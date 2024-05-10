Overnight search leads to suspect arrest in bar robbery

FOND DU LAC, WIS. (NBC 26) — A 55-year-old Fond du Lac man is in custody this morning for robbing a bar.

The man is facing multiple charges including robbery and bail jumping.

Fond du Lac police arrested the man just after 6 a.m. near the 600 and 700 block of West Johnson Street.

Authorities say after 10 p.m. Thursday, the man forcefully took money and threatened to assault a bartender at 18 Hands Ale Haus in Fond du Lac.

The bartender was not hurt, and they told police the man ran away from the bar after taking money from the register.

Fond du Lac police reviewed camera footage from inside the business and were able to identify the suspect from prior contacts.

Police arrested him early Friday morning after getting a call from a community member.