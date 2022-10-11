Watch Now
Overnight house fire in Sheboygan County

Posted at 7:41 AM, Oct 11, 2022
(SHEBOYGAN) NBC 26 — Several local fire departments responded to a house fire in Sheboygan County overnight.

Tuesday night at approximately 3:21a.m, the Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call indicating that there was a house fire located on Abbott Dr. near County Road I, in the Town of Sherman.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, the home sustained severe damage. Officials did not release details on the cause of the fire. No injuries have been reported at this time. The fire remains under investigation.

