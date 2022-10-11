Overnight house fire in Sheboygan County

(SHEBOYGAN) NBC 26 — Several local fire departments responded to a house fire in Sheboygan County overnight.

Tuesday night at approximately 3:21a.m, the Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call indicating that there was a house fire located on Abbott Dr. near County Road I, in the Town of Sherman.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, the home sustained severe damage. Officials did not release details on the cause of the fire. No injuries have been reported at this time. The fire remains under investigation.

