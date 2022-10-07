MENOMINEE, Mich. (NBC 26) — Fire crews are still battling a fire at Resolute Forest Products in Menominee, Michigan that broke out overnight. According to the Marinette County Dispatch, calls started coming in around 11 p.m.

Crews battle fire at Resolute Forest Products in Menominee, Michigan

A spokesperson for the company issued a statement to NBC 26:

A fire started last night in the warehouse that Resolute rents from KK Integrated Logistics on the site of our Menominee recycled pulp mill. Local fire departments have been on-site all night, and the fire is under control, although smoke is still billowing due to smoldering in the warehouse. Everyone is all right, and there were no injuries.



An excavator was used to remove some of the exterior building panels so the fire truck with a boom could be used to spray further into the building. We continue to work with emergency response to contain the fire, understand what happened, and prevent it from happening again.



We acted quickly and would like to reassure local stakeholders that the safety of the community and our employees is our top priority. -- David Marshall Director, Sustainability & Public Affairs

The company Resolute Forest Products is headquartered in Canada. They are a pulp and paper company that has multiple manufacturing facilities in both Canada and the U.S. The Menominee, Michigan facility turned waste paper into pulp.

NBC 26 Fire at Resolute Forest Products in Menominee, Michigan. Oct. 7, 2022

The Stephenson Fire Department confirmed on Facebook that five local departments responded to the fire.

"Flowing more than 1,000 gallons of water per minute, our 65-foot aerial boom is being utilized to suppress flames and cool the contents of the building, while another fire department continuously supplies us with water," the department detailed in a post on Facebook.

NBC 26 will continue to provide more information as we continue to learn more.

