I-41 traffic resumes after Outagamie County crashes

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Update: Authorities say the scene has been cleared, and traffic is resuming as normal.

——————

There's a traffic alert for drivers who use Interstate 41 in the Appleton area this morning.

The left lanes of Interstate 41at Ballard Road is closed in both directions because of crashes.

Authorities say they were notified about the incident Tuesday at 7:45 AM.

We are working to learn whether anyone was hurt or whether any tickets will be issued.

Please stay with NBC 26 on air and online as this story develops.