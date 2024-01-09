Outagamie County Sheriff's Office investigating death of two-year-old child

TOWN OF FREEDOM (NBC 26) — The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating the death of a toddler.

The sheriff's office said in a news release they got the call Saturday at 9:30 a.m. for a 2-year-old child who was not breathing at a home on Liberty Lane in the town of Freedom.

Investigators said deputies and first responders rendered aid to the child before being taken to a local hospital.

Authorities said efforts to save the toddler were not successful.

The sheriff's office said there is no danger to the public and the investigation remains ongoing. Investigators are not releasing additional details at this time. Deputies said it may take several weeks before they issue an update.

Freedom First Responders and Gold Cross Ambulance assisted the sheriff's office in this matter.