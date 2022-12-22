Outagamie County Sheriff Dept. issues tow ban for Interstate 41 and Highway 441

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Outagamie County Sheriff's Department says a tow ban has been issued for Interstate 41 and Highway 441 due to weather effective immediately.

The sheriff's department will notify the public when the tow ban has been lifted.

A tow ban means tow trucks will not be available to assist drivers if they are stranded along the roads. Any vehicle which is not an immediate hazard will not be towed from the highway until conditions improve and the ban is lifted.

This ban is expected to be in place until at least Saturday morning. The length of the ban will depend on road conditions, the sheriff's department says.