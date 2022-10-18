Outagamie County defendant sentenced for threatening to kill a judge in 2021

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric J. Toney, acting as Special Prosecutor, announced Tuesday that Benjamin J. Biese was sentenced to prison for threatening to kill an Outagamie County Circuit Court Judge in 2021.

According to a criminal complaint, a judge received a letter in the mail threatening their life.

The letter reportedly said: "If you do not order my brother Ben's release. I will have the MC's kill you. He is important to me and needs to be out. I have plenty rank. And I will have you killed and burned without issue. Let me know you did it my pops [phone number] will pay you for it."

While the letter was signed under a different name, the criminal complaint said the letter also contained an inmate number that was associated with Benjamin J. Biese, who authorities say routinely sends letters like this addressed from other inmates.

When authorities confronted Biese in prison, the criminal complaint said Biese admitted to sending the letter, "out of frustration."

The complaint said Biese had apparently sent other threatening letters to four different judges recently.

According to a news release from District Attorney Eric Toney, the court ordered a sentence of one year of initial confinement and one year of extended supervision, which is consecutive to any other sentence. This case was investigated by the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Toney.

The D.A.'s news release said that based on this sentence and the defendant’s current custody status he is anticipated to be released in 2047.