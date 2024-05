OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Highway 91 between Oakwood and Clairville roads in Oshkosh is closed this morning after an ethanol tanker rolled.

The tanker was the only vehicle involved in the crash, and it happened just before 2 AM.

Nobody was hurt during the accident, but people from nearby homes had to be evacuated.

Oshkosh police say there does not appear to be a leak, but they're using extra caution.