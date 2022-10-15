Oshkosh Police search for robbery suspect seen with a knife

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating a robbery that occurred in the 1500 Block of W. 20th Ave, in the City of Oshkosh.

Police said around 8:47 p.m. Friday, officers received information that a man robbed a business while armed with a knife.

The suspect is described as a white male, possibly in his 30s. The suspect was wearing black pants, a blue and white flannel long-sleeve shirt, a yellow surgical mask, and black sunglasses. The Oshkosh Police Department is working to identify this suspect.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact Detective Wilson at the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700. If you have information about this incident but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; or through the P3 App.