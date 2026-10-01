Oshkosh Police search for missing woman last seen Sept. 26

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing woman.

Daniella M. Zarate, 26, also known as Michelle, left her Oshkosh residence at 1062 N. Koeller St. on Sept. 26, 2026, around 6 p.m. She left behind her cell phone, identification documents and other personal property and did not tell anyone where she was going, according to authorities.

Police said Zarate is originally from McHenry, Illinois, where family members reside. It is not believed she has any family in the Oshkosh area.

She is believed to be driving a 2008 gray Honda Civic with Wisconsin license plate BEF1806, which has a "Baby on Board" sticker on the rear of the vehicle.

Anyone with information on Zarate's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Flaig at 920-236-5726 or tflaig@oshkoshwi.gov.

