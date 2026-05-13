Oshkosh Police search for man who jumped off bridge

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Oshkosh Police say they were notified of a person who jumped off the Main Street Bridge and into the Fox River Wednesday just after 10 a.m. Officers immediately responded to the area and began to search for the individual.

As of the publication of this article, the individual has not been located and his identity is unknown. He is described as white man with long hair. He was seen wearing blue jeans and a dark colored sweatshirt.

Members of the Oshkosh Police Department used a drone in their search efforts. They were assisted by The Oshkosh Fire Department’s Dive Rescue Team and the Winnebago County Sheriffs Office’s Dive Rescue Team.

Anyone who was near the Main Street Bridge around 10 a.m., or who may have seen someone matching the description before the incident, is asked to contact police at 920-236-5700. Or, if they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477 or through the P3 app.